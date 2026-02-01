LES SARDINES GRILLÉES UNE RENCONTRE QUI DÉPOTE Toulouges
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 8
Début : 2026-02-13 20:30:00
Un spectacle tendre et drôle sur la rencontre et la reconstruction. À ne pas manquer !
1 Avenue Lavoisier Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 51 11
English :
A tender, funny show about meeting and rebuilding. Not to be missed!
