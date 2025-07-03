Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf – Obernai, 3 juillet 2025 15:00, Obernai.

Bas-Rhin

Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf 139 rue Gouraud Obernai Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-03 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-28 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-03

2025-07-10

2025-07-17

2025-07-24

2025-07-31

2025-08-21

2025-08-28

A la boulangerie Au pain gourmand, profitez des conseils avisés du boulanger Ludovic Schibler, pour réussir votre kougelhopf ! inscription en ligne et à l’office de tourisme.

Dans le fournil de la boulangerie ‘Au pain gourmand’, le boulanger Ludovic Schibler vous propose une démonstration de fabrication d’une fameuse spécialité alsacienne à base de pâte levée, le kougelhopf. Profitez des conseils avisés du spécialiste pour réussir chez vous votre gâteau ! Chaque participant repartira avec un kougelhopf.

Sur inscription et règlement EN LIGNE ICI ou à l’office de tourisme.

Atelier en français. Il faut un minimum de 10 personnes inscrites pour que l’atelier ait lieu. .

139 rue Gouraud

Obernai 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 95 64 13 info@tourisme-obernai.fr

English :

At the Au pain gourmand bakery, take advantage of baker Ludovic Schibler’s expert advice to make a success of your kougelhopf! Registration online and at the tourist office.

German :

In der Bäckerei Au pain gourmand können Sie von den fachkundigen Ratschlägen des Bäckers Ludovic Schibler profitieren, damit Ihr Gugelhupf gelingt! Anmeldung online und im Tourismusbüro.

Italiano :

Presso la pasticceria Au pain gourmand, approfittate dei consigli del panettiere Ludovic Schibler per realizzare il vostro kougelhopf! Registratevi online e presso l’ufficio turistico.

Espanol :

En la panadería Au pain gourmand, aproveche los consejos expertos del panadero Ludovic Schibler para que su kougelhopf sea todo un éxito. Inscríbase en línea y en la oficina de turismo.

L’événement Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf Obernai a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai