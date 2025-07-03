Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf – Obernai, 3 juillet 2025 15:00, Obernai.
Bas-Rhin
Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf 139 rue Gouraud Obernai Bas-Rhin
Début : Jeudi 2025-07-03 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-28 16:30:00
2025-07-03
2025-07-10
2025-07-17
2025-07-24
2025-07-31
2025-08-21
2025-08-28
A la boulangerie Au pain gourmand, profitez des conseils avisés du boulanger Ludovic Schibler, pour réussir votre kougelhopf ! inscription en ligne et à l’office de tourisme.
Dans le fournil de la boulangerie ‘Au pain gourmand’, le boulanger Ludovic Schibler vous propose une démonstration de fabrication d’une fameuse spécialité alsacienne à base de pâte levée, le kougelhopf. Profitez des conseils avisés du spécialiste pour réussir chez vous votre gâteau ! Chaque participant repartira avec un kougelhopf.
Sur inscription et règlement EN LIGNE ICI ou à l’office de tourisme.
Atelier en français. Il faut un minimum de 10 personnes inscrites pour que l’atelier ait lieu. .
139 rue Gouraud
Obernai 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 95 64 13 info@tourisme-obernai.fr
English :
At the Au pain gourmand bakery, take advantage of baker Ludovic Schibler’s expert advice to make a success of your kougelhopf! Registration online and at the tourist office.
German :
In der Bäckerei Au pain gourmand können Sie von den fachkundigen Ratschlägen des Bäckers Ludovic Schibler profitieren, damit Ihr Gugelhupf gelingt! Anmeldung online und im Tourismusbüro.
Italiano :
Presso la pasticceria Au pain gourmand, approfittate dei consigli del panettiere Ludovic Schibler per realizzare il vostro kougelhopf! Registratevi online e presso l’ufficio turistico.
Espanol :
En la panadería Au pain gourmand, aproveche los consejos expertos del panadero Ludovic Schibler para que su kougelhopf sea todo un éxito. Inscríbase en línea y en la oficina de turismo.
L’événement Les secrets de fabrication du kougelhopf Obernai a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par Office de tourisme d’Obernai