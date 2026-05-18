Py

LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE SENTIER DE CANTAPOC DANS LA VALLEE DE LA ROTJA

Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-03 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-03 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-03

Boucle dans la Réserve naturelle de Py à la découverte de la sauvage vallée de la Rotjà.

Rdv au Parking Visiteurs de Py.

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Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Loop around the Py Nature Reserve to discover the wild Rotjà valley.

Meeting point at the Py Visitor Car Park.

L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE SENTIER DE CANTAPOC DANS LA VALLEE DE LA ROTJA Py a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO