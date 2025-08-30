LES SÉVILLANS FERIA DE CARCASSONNE 2025 Carcassonne

LES SÉVILLANS FERIA DE CARCASSONNE 2025

Place Carnot Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-08-30 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30

2025-08-30

L’association LES SÉVILLANS , apportera avec ses danseuses la chaleur Andalouse pour un moment de convivialité à ne pas manquer, à la Feria de Carcassonne ! L’association est née en juillet 2003, de la passion commune d’un groupe d’amis pour les danses traditionnelles du sud de l’Espagne. Les années passent, l’association évolue. Ils sont actuellement une centaine de membres et leur désir de partager cette passion et de transmettre un savoir, accessible à tous, demeure toujours intact.

Place Carnot Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 71 11

English :

The « LES SÉVILLANS » association and its dancers will be bringing the warmth of Andalusia to the Feria de Carcassonne! The association was born in July 2003, from the shared passion of a group of friends for the traditional dances of southern Spain. As the years went by, the association evolved. There are now around a hundred members, and their desire to share their passion and pass on their knowledge, accessible to all, remains as strong as ever.

German :

Der Verein « LES SÉVILLANS » bringt mit seinen Tänzerinnen die andalusische Wärme in die Feria de Carcassonne und sorgt für einen geselligen Moment, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten! Der Verein wurde im Juli 2003 aus der gemeinsamen Leidenschaft einer Gruppe von Freunden für traditionelle Tänze aus Südspanien gegründet. Die Jahre vergingen und der Verein entwickelte sich weiter. Heute sind sie etwa 100 Mitglieder und ihr Wunsch, diese Leidenschaft zu teilen und ein Wissen weiterzugeben, das für alle zugänglich ist, ist immer noch ungebrochen.

Italiano :

L’associazione « LES SÉVILLANS » e i suoi ballerini porteranno il calore dell’Andalusia alla Feria di Carcassonne per un imperdibile momento di convivialità! L’associazione è stata fondata nel luglio 2003 da un gruppo di amici che condividevano la passione per le danze tradizionali del sud della Spagna. Con il passare degli anni, l’associazione si è evoluta. Oggi i membri sono un centinaio e il loro desiderio di condividere la loro passione e di trasmettere le loro conoscenze, accessibili a tutti, rimane più forte che mai.

Espanol :

La asociación « LES SÉVILLANS » y sus bailarines traerán el calor de Andalucía a la Feria de Carcasona para vivir un momento de convivencia ineludible La asociación fue fundada en julio de 2003 por un grupo de amigos apasionados por los bailes tradicionales del sur de España. Con el paso de los años, la asociación fue evolucionando. En la actualidad cuenta con un centenar de miembros, y su deseo de compartir su pasión y transmitir sus conocimientos, accesibles a todos, sigue siendo tan fuerte como siempre.

