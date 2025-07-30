LES SOIRÉES COSTEPLANE CLAPE’S MEN Fleury

LES SOIRÉES COSTEPLANE CLAPE’S MEN Fleury mercredi 30 juillet 2025 19:00:00.

LES SOIRÉES COSTEPLANE CLAPE’S MEN

Impasse du Listan Fleury Aude

Début : 2025-07-30 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-30 22:00:00

2025-07-30

Tous les mercredis soirs, du 11 juin au 3 août, de 19h à 22h, le domaine de Costeplane vous accueille pour des moments de pure convivialité au cœur du domaine avec

– Vins du domaine à savourer,

– Tapas à partager … ou pas,

– Et un concert live chaque semaine pour vibrer ensemble sous le ciel d’été.

Soirée Concert avec Clape’s men.

Sur réservation, places limitées.

Impasse du Listan Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 6 33 14 80 83 domainecosteplanedeferrie@gmail.com

English :

Every Wednesday evening, from June 11th to August 3rd, from 7 to 10 pm, the Domaine de Costeplane welcomes you to the heart of the estate for moments of pure conviviality with :

– Estate wines to savor,

– Tapas to share … or not,

– And a live concert every week to enjoy together under the summer sky.

Concert evening with Clape’s men.

Reservations required, places limited.

German :

Jeden Mittwochabend, vom 11. Juni bis zum 3. August, von 19 bis 22 Uhr, empfängt Sie die Domaine de Costeplane zu geselligen Stunden im Herzen des Weinguts mit :

– Weine des Weinguts zum Genießen,

– Tapas zum Teilen … oder auch nicht,

– Und jede Woche ein Live-Konzert, um gemeinsam unter dem Sommerhimmel zu schwingen.

Konzertabend mit Clape’s men.

Mit Reservierung, begrenzte Plätze.

Italiano :

Ogni mercoledì sera dall’11 giugno al 3 agosto, dalle 19.00 alle 22.00, il Domaine de Costeplane vi accoglie nel cuore della tenuta per momenti di pura convivialità con :

– Vini della tenuta da degustare,

– Tapas da condividere… o meno,

– E ogni settimana un concerto dal vivo da godersi insieme sotto il cielo estivo.

Concerto serale con gli uomini di Clape.

Prenotazione obbligatoria, posti limitati.

Espanol :

Todos los miércoles por la tarde, del 11 de junio al 3 de agosto, de 19:00 a 22:00, el Domaine de Costeplane le acoge en el corazón de la finca para ofrecerle momentos de pura convivencia con :

– Vinos de la finca para degustar,

– Tapas para compartir… o no,

– Y un concierto en directo cada semana para disfrutar juntos bajo el cielo de verano.

Concierto nocturno con los hombres de Clape.

Reserva obligatoria, plazas limitadas.

