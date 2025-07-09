LES SOIRÉES COSTEPLANE NANA ET LES BEACHBOYS Fleury 9 juillet 2025 19:00
Aude
LES SOIRÉES COSTEPLANE NANA ET LES BEACHBOYS Impasse du Listan Fleury Aude
Début : 2025-07-09 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-09 22:00:00
2025-07-09
Tous les mercredis soirs, du 11 juin au 3 août, de 19h à 22h, le domaine de Costeplane vous accueille pour des moments de pure convivialité au cœur du domaine avec
– Vins du domaine à savourer,
– Tapas à partager … ou pas,
– Et un concert live chaque semaine pour vibrer ensemble sous le ciel d’été.
Soirée Concert avec Nana et les beachboys.
Sur réservation, places limitées.
Impasse du Listan
Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 6 33 14 80 83 domainecosteplanedeferrie@gmail.com
English :
Every Wednesday evening, from June 11th to August 3rd, from 7 to 10 pm, the Domaine de Costeplane welcomes you to the heart of the estate for moments of pure conviviality with :
– Estate wines to savor,
– Tapas to share … or not,
– And a live concert every week to enjoy together under the summer sky.
Concert evening with Nana and the beachboys.
Reservations required, places limited.
German :
Jeden Mittwochabend, vom 11. Juni bis zum 3. August, von 19 bis 22 Uhr, empfängt Sie die Domaine de Costeplane zu geselligen Stunden im Herzen des Weinguts mit :
– Weine des Weinguts zum Genießen,
– Tapas zum Teilen … oder auch nicht,
– Und jede Woche ein Live-Konzert, um gemeinsam unter dem Sommerhimmel zu schwingen.
Konzertabend mit Nana und den Beachboys.
Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Plätze.
Italiano :
Ogni mercoledì sera dall’11 giugno al 3 agosto, dalle 19.00 alle 22.00, il Domaine de Costeplane vi accoglie nel cuore della tenuta per momenti di pura convivialità con :
– Vini della tenuta da degustare,
– Tapas da condividere… o meno,
– E ogni settimana un concerto dal vivo da godersi insieme sotto il cielo estivo.
Serata concerto con Nana e i beachboys.
Prenotazione obbligatoria, posti limitati.
Espanol :
Todos los miércoles por la tarde, del 11 de junio al 3 de agosto, de 19:00 a 22:00, el Domaine de Costeplane le acoge en el corazón de la finca para ofrecerle momentos de pura convivencia con :
– Vinos de la finca para degustar,
– Tapas para compartir… o no,
– Y un concierto en directo cada semana para disfrutar juntos bajo el cielo de verano.
Noche de concierto con Nana y los Beachboys.
Reserva obligatoria, plazas limitadas.
