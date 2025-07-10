LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Rivesaltes 10 juillet 2025 19:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Lundi 2025-07-10 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-21 22:30:00
2025-07-10
2025-07-24
2025-08-07
2025-08-21
Apéros-concerts avec une restauration variée, des animations musicales en plein air, et des activités ludiques pour les enfants.
Place Maréchal Joffre
Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 animation@rivesaltes.fr
English :
Aperitifs-concerts with a variety of food and drink, outdoor musical entertainment and fun activities for children.
German :
Aperitif-Konzerte mit abwechslungsreichen Speisen und Getränken, musikalischer Unterhaltung im Freien und spielerischen Aktivitäten für Kinder.
Italiano :
Aperitivi con una varietà di cibi e bevande, intrattenimento musicale all’aperto e attività divertenti per i bambini.
Espanol :
Aperitivos con comida y bebida variadas, espectáculos musicales al aire libre y divertidas actividades para los niños.
