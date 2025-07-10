LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Rivesaltes 10 juillet 2025 19:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Place Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-07-10 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-21 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-10

2025-07-24

2025-08-07

2025-08-21

Apéros-concerts avec une restauration variée, des animations musicales en plein air, et des activités ludiques pour les enfants.

.

Place Maréchal Joffre

Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 animation@rivesaltes.fr

English :

Aperitifs-concerts with a variety of food and drink, outdoor musical entertainment and fun activities for children.

German :

Aperitif-Konzerte mit abwechslungsreichen Speisen und Getränken, musikalischer Unterhaltung im Freien und spielerischen Aktivitäten für Kinder.

Italiano :

Aperitivi con una varietà di cibi e bevande, intrattenimento musicale all’aperto e attività divertenti per i bambini.

Espanol :

Aperitivos con comida y bebida variadas, espectáculos musicales al aire libre y divertidas actividades para los niños.

L’événement LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par BIT DE RIVESALTES