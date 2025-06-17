LES SOIRÉES FOLLES DU CHÂTEAU LAURENS Agde

Une visite, un verre, une danse et un concert ! Dans un cadre exceptionnel, venez partager une expérience unique au rythme des années folles avec l’orchestre Belle Isle Swing et ses danseurs.

Visite intimiste et poétique pour un voyage hors du temps. Au coucher du soleil, une dégustation et une rencontre avec des amoureux du vin suivi d’une soirée rythmée au son des années folles avec l’orchestre Belle Isle Swing et ses danseurs.

Un pur moment de bonheur à vivre et à partager…

Réservation obligatoire.

Le tarif inclus la visite guidée, un verre de vin au choix, une assiette de tapas de produits locaux et un concert dansant.

Non inclus les consommations supplémentaires

Concert non accessible PSH/PMR .

Parc de Belle-Isle Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 9 71 00 53 00 info.chateaulaurens@ville-agde.fr

English : LES SOIRÉES FOLLES DU CHÂTEAU LAURENS

A visit, a drink, a dance and a concert!

In an exceptional setting, come and share a unique experience to the rhythm of the Roaring Twenties with the Belle Isle Swing orchestra and its dancers.

German : LES SOIRÉES FOLLES DU CHÂTEAU LAURENS

Ein Besuch, ein Getränk, ein Tanz und ein Konzert!

In einem außergewöhnlichen Rahmen können Sie mit dem Orchester Belle Isle Swing und seinen Tänzern ein einzigartiges Erlebnis im Rhythmus der wilden Jahre teilen.

Italiano :

Una visita, un drink, un ballo e un concerto! Unitevi all’orchestra Belle Isle Swing e ai suoi ballerini per un’esperienza unica al ritmo dei ruggenti anni Venti.

Espanol : LES SOIRÉES FOLLES DU CHÂTEAU LAURENS

¡Una visita, una copa, un baile y un concierto!

En un marco excepcional, venga a compartir una experiencia única al ritmo de los locos años veinte con la orquesta Belle Isle Swing y sus bailarines.

