La Fage-Saint-Julien

LES SORTIES NATURE OBSERVATIONS NOCTURNES

La Fage-Saint-Julien Lozère

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-22 2026-08-26

Décryptez les constellations d’été, ou, par temps couvert, découvrez le monde fascinant des chauves-souris avec Grégory Chamming’s.

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique.

Décryptez les constellations d’été, et découvrez le monde fascinant des animaux nocturnes comme les chauves-souris avec Grégory Chamming’s.

Inscription obligatoire dans l’un de nos trois bureaux d’information touristique. .

La Fage-Saint-Julien 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 03 67

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Decipher the summer constellations, or, on an overcast day, discover the fascinating world of bats with Gregory Chamming’s.

Registration required at one of our three tourist information offices.

L’événement LES SORTIES NATURE OBSERVATIONS NOCTURNES La Fage-Saint-Julien a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan