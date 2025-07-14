Les souvenirs de Mamie Rose SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 14 juillet 2025 16:30
Ah les anciens ! Les mémoires de nos rues et villages… Rose, ancienne institutrice au caractère bien trempé, connait chaque recoin de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. Elle y est née, elle y a vécue, s’y est mariée… Elle y a vécu la petite comme la grande histoire et saura vous faire appréciée la cité commingeoise.
Tarif 13 €
RDV aux Olivétains
Infos et réservations 05 61 95 44 44
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Rue de la Corne Enchantée
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 44 44
English :
Ah, the old-timers! The memories of our streets and villages… Rose, a former schoolteacher with a strong character, knows every corner of Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. She was born here, lived here, married here… She’s been there through thick and thin, and knows how to make you appreciate the town of Comminges.
Price: 13 ?
RDV at Les Olivétains
Information and reservations: 05 61 95 44 44
German :
Ah die Alten! Die Erinnerungen unserer Straßen und Dörfer… Rose, eine ehemalige Lehrerin mit starkem Charakter, kennt jeden Winkel von Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. Sie ist dort geboren, hat dort gelebt, hat dort geheiratet… Sie hat sowohl die kleine als auch die große Geschichte miterlebt und wird Ihnen die Stadt Commingeoise näher bringen.
Preis: 13 ?
RDV in Les Olivétains
Infos und Reservierungen: 05 61 95 44 44
Italiano :
Ah, i vecchietti! I ricordi delle nostre strade e dei nostri villaggi… Rose, ex insegnante dal carattere forte, conosce ogni angolo di Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. È nata qui, ha vissuto qui, si è sposata qui… Ha vissuto le piccole e le grandi storie e saprà farvi apprezzare la città di Comminges.
Prezzo: 13 ?
RDV a Les Olivétains
Informazioni e prenotazioni: 05 61 95 44 44
Espanol :
¡Ah, los viejos tiempos! Los recuerdos de nuestras calles y pueblos… Rose, antigua maestra de escuela de carácter fuerte, conoce todos los rincones de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges. Aquí nació, aquí vivió, aquí se casó… Ha vivido tanto las pequeñas como las grandes historias y sabrá ayudarle a apreciar la ciudad de Comminges.
Precio: 13
RDV en Les Olivétains
Información y reservas: 05 61 95 44 44
