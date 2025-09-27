Les super héros à Cahors Place Bergon Cahors

Les super héros à Cahors Place Bergon Cahors samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Les super héros à Cahors

Place Bergon Devant l’hôpital Cahors Lot

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 14:45:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Les Super héros Grand Cœur débarquent au Centre Hospitalier de Cahors, dans le cadre de l’Ekiden.

Un spectacle GRATUIT, festif et inoubliable vous attend avec les Super Héros au Grand Cœur !

Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman… Au total ce seront 12 super héros Marvel et DC qui seront là pour émerveiller petits et grands !

Cadeaux et photos offerts à chaque enfant

Harley Davidson, véhicules spéciaux, ambiance musicale, sourires garantis !

Un moment fort, solidaire et rempli d’émotions pour les enfants hospitalisés, pris en charge et suivis en Pédiatrie… et les enfants du personnel hospitalier !

Ouvert à tous

Place Bergon Devant l’hôpital Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 20 50 50

English :

Les Super Héros Grand C?ur arrive at the Centre Hospitalier de Cahors, as part of the Ekiden.

A FREE, festive and unforgettable show awaits you with Les Super Héros au Grand C?ur!

Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman? In all, 12 Marvel and DC superheroes will be on hand to amaze young and old alike!

Gifts and photos for every child

Harley Davidsons, special vehicles, music, smiles guaranteed!

It’ll be an unforgettable, emotionally-charged event for the children in hospital, cared for and monitored by the Pediatric Department? and the children of the hospital staff!

Open to all

German :

Die Superhelden Grand C?ur landen im Rahmen des Ekiden im Centre Hospitalier de Cahors.

Es erwartet Sie eine KOSTENLOSE, festliche und unvergessliche Show mit den Superhelden des Großen Herzens!

Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman? Insgesamt 12 Marvel- und DC-Superhelden werden hier sein, um Groß und Klein zu begeistern!

Jedes Kind erhält Geschenke und Fotos

Harley Davidson, Spezialfahrzeuge, musikalische Untermalung, Lächeln garantiert!

Ein starker, solidarischer und emotionaler Moment für die Kinder im Krankenhaus, die in der Pädiatrie betreut und gepflegt werden, und die Kinder des Krankenhauspersonals!

Offen für alle

Italiano :

I Supereroi del Grande Cuore arrivano al Centro Ospedaliero di Cahors nell’ambito dell’Ekiden.

Vi aspetta uno spettacolo GRATUITO, festoso e indimenticabile con i Super Eroi del Grande Cuore!

Spider-Man, Capitan America, Wonder Woman? In tutto, 12 supereroi Marvel e DC saranno a disposizione per stupire grandi e piccini!

Regali e foto per ogni bambino

Harley Davidson, veicoli speciali, musica, sorrisi garantiti!

Una grande giornata, piena di solidarietà e di emozioni per i bambini ricoverati, per quelli curati e monitorati in Pediatria e per i figli del personale ospedaliero!

Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Los Superhéroes del Gran Corazón llegan al Centro Hospitalario de Cahors en el marco del Ekiden.

¡Le espera un espectáculo GRATUITO, festivo e inolvidable con los Superhéroes del Gran Corazón!

Spiderman, Capitán América, Wonder Woman? En total, 12 superhéroes de Marvel y DC que sorprenderán a grandes y pequeños

Regalos y fotos para todos los niños

Harley Davidsons, vehículos especiales, música, ¡sonrisas garantizadas!

Es un gran día, lleno de solidaridad y emoción para los niños hospitalizados, los que reciben cuidados y seguimiento en Pediatría… ¡y los hijos del personal del hospital!

Abierto a todos

