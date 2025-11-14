LES TONTONS RIFFEURS EN CONCERT LIVE LES MARINS D’EAU DOUCE Ramonville-Saint-Agne

LES TONTONS RIFFEURS EN CONCERT LIVE

LES MARINS D’EAU DOUCE 6 Rue Hermès Ramonville-Saint-Agne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 21:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Des standards Rock’n Roll et Rythmm’n bleus des sixties/seventies au Rock endiablé des Black keys en passant par les hits du rock français.

5 amis animés par la même passion pour la musique et la fête, Les Tontons Riffeurs rejouent pour vous une sélection éclectique de tubes des années 60 à nos jours.

Ils font tout pour vous donner envie de danser et chanter avec eux !

Réservation fortement recommandée pour manger ( TAPAS de 18h30 à 20h45 ) 5 .

LES MARINS D’EAU DOUCE 6 Rue Hermès Ramonville-Saint-Agne 31520 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 73 16 15

English :

From the Rock?n Roll and Rythmm?n bleus standards of the sixties/seventies to the frenzied Rock of the Black keys and the hits of French rock.

German :

Von den Rock?n Roll- und Blue Rythmm?n-Standards der Sixties/Seventies über den wilden Rock der Black Keys bis hin zu den Hits der französischen Rockmusik.

Italiano :

Dal rock’n roll degli anni Sessanta/Settanta e dagli standard del blue rhythm’n al rock frenetico dei Black keys e alle hit del rock francese.

Espanol :

Desde el Rock?n Roll de los sesenta/setenta y los estándares del Rhythm?n azul hasta el Rock frenético de los Black keys y los éxitos del rock francés.

L’événement LES TONTONS RIFFEURS EN CONCERT LIVE Ramonville-Saint-Agne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE