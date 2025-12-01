LES VENDREDIS CLASSIQUES DUO SOUFFLET-CUIVRÉ Lézignan-Corbières

LES VENDREDIS CLASSIQUES DUO SOUFFLET-CUIVRÉ

24 boulevard Marx Dormoy Lézignan-Corbières Aude

Les vendredis classiques.

Créé en 2009 le duo Soufflet Cuivré est composé de Dorine Duchez à l’accordéon et David Clémente à la trompette. Leur répertoire propose un voyage du XVIe siècle à nos jours.

24 boulevard Marx Dormoy Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 30 32 espace.gibert@orange.fr

Classical Fridays.

Created in 2009, the Soufflet Cuivré duo comprises Dorine Duchez on accordion and David Clémente on trumpet. Their repertoire ranges from the 16th century to the present day.

Die klassischen Freitage.

Das 2009 gegründete Duo Soufflet Cuivré besteht aus Dorine Duchez am Akkordeon und David Clémente an der Trompete. Ihr Repertoire bietet eine Reise vom 16. Jahrhundert bis in die Gegenwart.

I venerdì classici.

Creato nel 2009, il duo Soufflet Cuivré è composto da Dorine Duchez alla fisarmonica e David Clémente alla tromba. Il loro repertorio spazia dal XVI secolo ai giorni nostri.

Viernes clásicos.

Creado en 2009, el dúo Soufflet Cuivré está formado por Dorine Duchez al acordeón y David Clémente a la trompeta. Su repertorio abarca desde el siglo XVI hasta nuestros días.

