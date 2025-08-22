LES VENDREDIS DE L’ETRANGE Paranormal Activity Laval
LES VENDREDIS DE L’ETRANGE Paranormal Activity Laval vendredi 22 août 2025.
LES VENDREDIS DE L’ETRANGE Paranormal Activity
25 Quai André Pinçon Laval Mayenne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-22 22:15:00
fin : 2025-08-22 15:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-22
Film Paranormal Activity
Un jeune couple suspecte leur maison d’être hantée par un esprit démoniaque. Ils décident alors de mettre en place une surveillance vidéo durant leur sommeil afin d’enregistrer les évènements nocturnes dont ils sont les victimes. Les images récupérées de septembre à octobre 2006 ont été montées en un film de 86 minutes, « Paranormal Activity ». .
25 Quai André Pinçon Laval 53000 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 000000000 laval@cineville.fr
English :
Film: Paranormal Activity
German :
Film: Paranormal Activity
Italiano :
Film: Paranormal Activity
Espanol :
Película: Paranormal Activity
L’événement LES VENDREDIS DE L’ETRANGE Paranormal Activity Laval a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par LAVAL TOURISME