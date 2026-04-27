Coursan

LES VIRÉES À L’OREILLE

Coursan Aude

Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Une balade contée et chantée à vivre sous casque audio.

La compagnie La Volige propose une visite guidée théâtrale innovante. Nicolas Bonneau, conteur, et Fanny Chériaux, musicienne, invitent le public à une déambulation sonore unique dans un village.

Équipés de casques audio, les spectateurs suivent un parcours immersif où s’entremêlent histoires locales, anecdotes et musique. Nicolas Bonneau raconte avec humour et poésie des récits patrimoniaux, tandis que Fanny Chériaux compose une bande-son originale, interprétée sur des instruments portables.

Cette création artistique transforme l’espace public en territoire de narration intime, offrant une expérience sensible et surprenante entre réalité et imaginaire.

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Coursan 11110 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 90 90 20

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English :

A storytelling and singing tour with headphones.

La Volige offers an innovative theatrical guided tour. Storyteller Nicolas Bonneau and musician Fanny Chériaux invite the public to take part in a unique audio tour of a village.

Equipped with audio headsets, spectators follow an immersive journey where local stories, anecdotes and music intermingle. Nicolas Bonneau recounts heritage stories with humor and poetry, while Fanny Chériaux composes an original soundtrack, played on portable instruments.

This artistic creation transforms the public space into a territory of intimate narration, offering a sensitive and surprising experience between reality and imagination.

L’événement LES VIRÉES À L’OREILLE Coursan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Côte du Midi