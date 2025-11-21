LES VOLETS DU GRAND ORGUE DE LA CATHÉDRALE DE PERPIGNAN Perpignan
LES VOLETS DU GRAND ORGUE DE LA CATHÉDRALE DE PERPIGNAN
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-24 11:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 17:30:00
2026-03-24
Au Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, la redécouverte d’un chef d’œuvre monumental
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 19 83 contact@musee-rigaud.fr
At the Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, the rediscovery of a monumental masterpiece
Wiederentdeckung eines monumentalen Meisterwerks im Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud
Al Musée d’Art Hyacinthe Rigaud, la riscoperta di un capolavoro monumentale
En el Museo de Arte Hyacinthe Rigaud, el redescubrimiento de una obra maestra monumental
