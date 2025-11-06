L’ESSAI DE L’EMPLOI Agence AURILLAC Aurillac
L’ESSAI DE L’EMPLOI Jeudi 6 novembre, 13h00 Agence AURILLAC Cantal
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-06T13:00:00+01:00 – 2025-11-06T16:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2025-11-06T13:00:00+01:00 – 2025-11-06T16:00:00+01:00
DECOUVRIR DES SECTEURS D’ACTIVITES QUI RECRUTENT SUR LE BASSIN AURILLACOIS ET RENCONTRER LES EMPLOYEURS : – La Santé et le Service à la personne – L’industrie et services à l’industrie – Le commerce – L’hôtellerie restauration
Le coup d’envoi est prévu à 14 :00. Les participants auront accès à trois espaces pour faire émerger un projet et/ou préparer sa mise en oeuvre. Parcours du candidat pendant l’événement : Accueil des participants ( Tribune ) Présentation des différents parcours proposés (
