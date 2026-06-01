Boutenac

L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT

Boutenac Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Soirée de lancement de l’Eté en Corbières.

Les vignerons de Corbières se réunissent au Château de Boutenac, leur fief , pour vous faire déguster leurs cuvées, dans une ambiance conviviale. Esprit guinguette et musique live. 30 vignerons seront présents.

Entrée 10€ ( le verre et 3 dégustations)

Restauration sur place et animation musicale avec le groupe Rythme & Smile.

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Boutenac 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 73 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Launch Party for L’Été en Corbières.

The winemakers of Corbières are gathering at Château de Boutenac, their “stronghold,” to let you taste their wines in a friendly atmosphere. Open-air café vibe and live music. 30 winemakers will be in attendance.

Admission: 10? (includes a glass and 3 tastings)

Food available on-site and musical entertainment by the band Rythme & Smile.

L’événement L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT Boutenac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par