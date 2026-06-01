L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT Boutenac
L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT Boutenac vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Boutenac
L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT
Boutenac Aude
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-26 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Soirée de lancement de l’Eté en Corbières.
Les vignerons de Corbières se réunissent au Château de Boutenac, leur fief , pour vous faire déguster leurs cuvées, dans une ambiance conviviale. Esprit guinguette et musique live. 30 vignerons seront présents.
Entrée 10€ ( le verre et 3 dégustations)
Restauration sur place et animation musicale avec le groupe Rythme & Smile.
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Boutenac 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 73 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Launch Party for L’Été en Corbières.
The winemakers of Corbières are gathering at Château de Boutenac, their “stronghold,” to let you taste their wines in a friendly atmosphere. Open-air café vibe and live music. 30 winemakers will be in attendance.
Admission: 10? (includes a glass and 3 tastings)
Food available on-site and musical entertainment by the band Rythme & Smile.
L’événement L’ÉTÉ EN CORBIÈRES SOIRÉE DE LANCEMENT Boutenac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par