L’étonnant Lord Martin Place du général Leclerc Homécourt 29 juin 2025 18:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’étonnant Lord Martin Place du général Leclerc Centre culturel Pablo Picasso Homécourt Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-29 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29

Date(s) :

2025-06-29

Préparez-vous à vivre un véritable show de magie avec l’étonnant Lord Martin. Entre humour, illusions et mystère, son spectacle vous embarque dans un univers unique et surprenant.Tout public

.

Place du général Leclerc Centre culturel Pablo Picasso

Homécourt 54310 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 22 27 12 ludotheque@olc54.fr

English :

Get ready for a real magic show with the astonishing Lord Martin. Combining humor, illusions and mystery, his show will take you into a unique and surprising universe.

German :

Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, eine echte Zaubershow mit dem erstaunlichen Lord Martin zu erleben. Zwischen Humor, Illusionen und Geheimnissen entführt Sie seine Show in ein einzigartiges und überraschendes Universum.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a un vero spettacolo di magia con il sorprendente Lord Martin. Con una miscela di umorismo, illusioni e mistero, il suo spettacolo vi porterà in un mondo unico e sorprendente.

Espanol :

Prepárese para un auténtico espectáculo de magia con el asombroso Lord Martin. Con una mezcla de humor, ilusiones y misterio, su espectáculo le llevará a un mundo único y sorprendente.

L’événement L’étonnant Lord Martin Homécourt a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par MILTOL