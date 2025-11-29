LET’S GET CYNICAL LA BLONDE Lille

LET’S GET CYNICAL Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 LA BLONDE Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Let’s get cynical est un ensemble de musiciens qui proposent un show dans un style assez original appelé « Indie funk ».

Cette musique est pour eux un mélange entre le son de Minneapolis et celui de Sly and the Family stone .

Ils sont 5 et la masse sonore qu’ils développent ne laisse pas indifférent.

LA BLONDE 19 rue des Bouchers, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Vieux-Lille Nord Hauts-de-France

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/DuQCT8hctHc?feature=shared »}] Bar La Blonde LILLE

En couple, en famille, entre amis, venez profiter d’une ambiance typique

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Indie funk