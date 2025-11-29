LET’S GET CYNICAL LA BLONDE Lille
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00
Let’s get cynical est un ensemble de musiciens qui proposent un show dans un style assez original appelé « Indie funk ».
Cette musique est pour eux un mélange entre le son de Minneapolis et celui de Sly and the Family stone .
Ils sont 5 et la masse sonore qu’ils développent ne laisse pas indifférent.
Viédo
En couple, en famille, entre amis, venez profiter d’une ambiance typique
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Indie funk