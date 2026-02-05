L’ÉVÊCHÉ D’ELNE-PERPIGNAN D’UNE CATHÉDRALE À L’AUTRE Salle des Libertés Perpignan
L’ÉVÊCHÉ D’ELNE-PERPIGNAN D’UNE CATHÉDRALE À L’AUTRE Salle des Libertés Perpignan mardi 14 avril 2026.
Début : 2026-04-14 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-14
2026-04-14
A la Salle des Libertés, l’Association Culturelle de la Cathédrale propose une conférence
Salle des Libertés 3 Rue Edmond Bartissol Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 51 07 85 90 ac.cathedraleperpignan@gmail.com
At the Salle des Libertés, the Association Culturelle de la Cathédrale offers a lecture:
