L’ÉVÊCHÉ D’ELNE-PERPIGNAN D’UNE CATHÉDRALE À L’AUTRE Salle des Libertés Perpignan

L’ÉVÊCHÉ D’ELNE-PERPIGNAN D’UNE CATHÉDRALE À L’AUTRE

Salle des Libertés 3 Rue Edmond Bartissol Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-14 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-14

Date(s) :

2026-04-14

A la Salle des Libertés, l’Association Culturelle de la Cathédrale propose une conférence

.

Salle des Libertés 3 Rue Edmond Bartissol Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 51 07 85 90 ac.cathedraleperpignan@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

At the Salle des Libertés, the Association Culturelle de la Cathédrale offers a lecture:

L’événement L’ÉVÊCHÉ D’ELNE-PERPIGNAN D’UNE CATHÉDRALE À L’AUTRE Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME