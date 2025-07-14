LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE BIATHLON D’ETE Mont Lozère et Goulet 14 juillet 2025 14:00

Lozère

LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE BIATHLON D’ETE Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Début : 2025-07-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-26 16:00:00

2025-07-14

2025-07-21

2025-07-28

2025-08-05

2025-08-12

2025-08-19

2025-08-26

La Station du Mont Lozère propose une initiation au biathlon (roller de montagne) à la slakline, au tir à la carabine laser…

De 14h à 16h , les lundis et mardis après-midi du 8 juillet au 29 août.

Réservation indispensable au 07 65 75 10 05 ou montlo@france48.com

Places limitées

Gratuit Accueil tous les jours de 9h à 18h

Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère

Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 65 75 10 05 montlo@france48.com

English :

The Mont Lozère resort offers an introduction to biathlon (mountain inline skating), slakline, laser rifle shooting…

From 2pm to 4pm, Monday and Tuesday afternoons from July 8 to August 29.

Reservations essential on 07 65 75 10 05 or montlo@france48.com

Limited places

Free Open daily from 9am to 6pm

German :

Die Station Mont Lozère bietet eine Einführung in Biathlon (Bergroller), Slakline, Schießen mit dem Lasergewehr usw. an.

Von 14h bis 16h , montags und dienstags nachmittags vom 8. Juli bis 29. August.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 07 65 75 10 05 oder montlo@france48.com

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen

Kostenlos Empfang täglich von 9 bis 18 Uhr

Italiano :

La stazione di Mont Lozère offre un’introduzione al biathlon (pattinaggio in linea di montagna), allo slakline, al tiro con la carabina laser…

Dalle 14.00 alle 16.00 il lunedì e il martedì pomeriggio dall’8 luglio al 29 agosto.

Prenotazione obbligatoria allo 07 65 75 10 05 o a montlo@france48.com

Posti limitati

Gratuito Aperto tutti i giorni dalle 9.00 alle 18.00

Espanol :

La estación del Mont Lozère propone una iniciación al biatlón (patinaje en línea de montaña), al slakline, al tiro con carabina láser…

De 14:00 a 16:00 h, los lunes y martes por la tarde del 8 de julio al 29 de agosto.

Imprescindible reservar en el 07 65 75 10 05 o en montlo@france48.com

Plazas limitadas

Gratuito Abierto todos los días de 9h a 18h

