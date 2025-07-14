LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE BIATHLON D’ETE Mont Lozère et Goulet 14 juillet 2025 14:00
Lozère
LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE BIATHLON D’ETE Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-14 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-26 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-14
2025-07-21
2025-07-28
2025-08-05
2025-08-12
2025-08-19
2025-08-26
La Station du Mont Lozère propose une initiation au biathlon (roller de montagne) à la slakline, au tir à la carabine laser…
De 14h à 16h , les lundis et mardis après-midi du 8 juillet au 29 août.
Réservation indispensable au 07 65 75 10 05 ou montlo@france48.com
Places limitées
Gratuit Accueil tous les jours de 9h à 18h
Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère
Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 65 75 10 05 montlo@france48.com
English :
The Mont Lozère resort offers an introduction to biathlon (mountain inline skating), slakline, laser rifle shooting…
From 2pm to 4pm, Monday and Tuesday afternoons from July 8 to August 29.
Reservations essential on 07 65 75 10 05 or montlo@france48.com
Limited places
Free Open daily from 9am to 6pm
German :
Die Station Mont Lozère bietet eine Einführung in Biathlon (Bergroller), Slakline, Schießen mit dem Lasergewehr usw. an.
Von 14h bis 16h , montags und dienstags nachmittags vom 8. Juli bis 29. August.
Reservierung erforderlich unter 07 65 75 10 05 oder montlo@france48.com
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen
Kostenlos Empfang täglich von 9 bis 18 Uhr
Italiano :
La stazione di Mont Lozère offre un’introduzione al biathlon (pattinaggio in linea di montagna), allo slakline, al tiro con la carabina laser…
Dalle 14.00 alle 16.00 il lunedì e il martedì pomeriggio dall’8 luglio al 29 agosto.
Prenotazione obbligatoria allo 07 65 75 10 05 o a montlo@france48.com
Posti limitati
Gratuito Aperto tutti i giorni dalle 9.00 alle 18.00
Espanol :
La estación del Mont Lozère propone una iniciación al biatlón (patinaje en línea de montaña), al slakline, al tiro con carabina láser…
De 14:00 a 16:00 h, los lunes y martes por la tarde del 8 de julio al 29 de agosto.
Imprescindible reservar en el 07 65 75 10 05 o en montlo@france48.com
Plazas limitadas
Gratuito Abierto todos los días de 9h a 18h
L’événement LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE BIATHLON D’ETE Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par 48-OT Mont Lozere