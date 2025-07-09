LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE JEUX EN BOIS XXL Mont Lozère et Goulet 9 juillet 2025 09:00

LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE JEUX EN BOIS XXL Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Début : 2025-07-09 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-13 12:00:00

La Station du Mont Lozère propose de se défier de manière ludique en mettant à l’oeuvre votre dextérité et votre concentration.

Tous les mercredis matins de 9h à 12h

Du 8 juillet au 29 août.

Réservation indispensable au 07 65 75 10 05 ou montlo@france48.com

Places limitées

Gratuit Accueil tous les jours de 9h à 18h

Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère

Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 65 75 10 05 montlo@france48.com

English :

The Mont Lozère ski resort offers a fun way to challenge your dexterity and concentration.

Every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

From July 8 to August 29.

Reservations essential on 07 65 75 10 05 or montlo@france48.com

Limited places

Free Open every day from 9am to 6pm

German :

Die Station Mont Lozère bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, sich auf spielerische Weise herauszufordern und dabei Ihre Geschicklichkeit und Konzentration unter Beweis zu stellen.

Jeden Mittwochmorgen von 9:00 bis 12:00 Uhr

Vom 8. Juli bis zum 29. August.

Reservierung unbedingt erforderlich unter 07 65 75 10 05 oder montlo@france48.com

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen

Kostenlos Empfang täglich von 9 bis 18 Uhr

Italiano :

La stazione sciistica di Mont Lozère offre un modo divertente per sfidare la propria destrezza e concentrazione.

Ogni mercoledì mattina dalle 9.00 alle 12.00

Dall’8 luglio al 29 agosto.

Prenotazione obbligatoria allo 07 65 75 10 05 o a montlo@france48.com

Posti limitati

Gratuito Aperto tutti i giorni dalle 9.00 alle 18.00

Espanol :

La estación de esquí de Mont Lozère te propone un divertido desafío a tu destreza y concentración.

Todos los miércoles por la mañana de 9:00 a 12:00

Del 8 de julio al 29 de agosto.

Imprescindible reservar en el 07 65 75 10 05 o en montlo@france48.com

Plazas limitadas

Gratuito Abierto todos los días de 9h a 18h

