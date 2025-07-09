LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE JEUX EN BOIS XXL Mont Lozère et Goulet 9 juillet 2025 09:00
Lozère
LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE JEUX EN BOIS XXL Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-09 09:00:00
fin : 2025-08-13 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
2025-07-16
2025-07-23
2025-07-30
2025-08-06
2025-08-13
2025-08-20
2025-08-27
La Station du Mont Lozère propose de se défier de manière ludique en mettant à l’oeuvre votre dextérité et votre concentration.
Tous les mercredis matins de 9h à 12h
Du 8 juillet au 29 août.
Réservation indispensable au 07 65 75 10 05 ou montlo@france48.com
Places limitées
Gratuit Accueil tous les jours de 9h à 18h
La Station du Mont Lozère propose de se défier de manière ludique en mettant à l’oeuvre votre dextérité et votre concentration.
Tous les mercredis matins de 9h à 12h
Du 8 juillet au 29 août.
Réservation indispensable au 07 65 75 10 05 ou montlo@france48.com
Places limitées
Gratuit Accueil tous les jours de 9h à 18h .
Station de pleine nature du Mont Lozère
Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 65 75 10 05 montlo@france48.com
English :
The Mont Lozère ski resort offers a fun way to challenge your dexterity and concentration.
Every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m
From July 8 to August 29.
Reservations essential on 07 65 75 10 05 or montlo@france48.com
Limited places
Free Open every day from 9am to 6pm
German :
Die Station Mont Lozère bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, sich auf spielerische Weise herauszufordern und dabei Ihre Geschicklichkeit und Konzentration unter Beweis zu stellen.
Jeden Mittwochmorgen von 9:00 bis 12:00 Uhr
Vom 8. Juli bis zum 29. August.
Reservierung unbedingt erforderlich unter 07 65 75 10 05 oder montlo@france48.com
Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen
Kostenlos Empfang täglich von 9 bis 18 Uhr
Italiano :
La stazione sciistica di Mont Lozère offre un modo divertente per sfidare la propria destrezza e concentrazione.
Ogni mercoledì mattina dalle 9.00 alle 12.00
Dall’8 luglio al 29 agosto.
Prenotazione obbligatoria allo 07 65 75 10 05 o a montlo@france48.com
Posti limitati
Gratuito Aperto tutti i giorni dalle 9.00 alle 18.00
Espanol :
La estación de esquí de Mont Lozère te propone un divertido desafío a tu destreza y concentración.
Todos los miércoles por la mañana de 9:00 a 12:00
Del 8 de julio al 29 de agosto.
Imprescindible reservar en el 07 65 75 10 05 o en montlo@france48.com
Plazas limitadas
Gratuito Abierto todos los días de 9h a 18h
L’événement LEVEZ LE PIED SUR LE MONT LOZERE JEUX EN BOIS XXL Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par 48-OT Mont Lozere