L'EXPO 36 ARTISTES GALERIE DE PORTRAITS – Argelès-sur-Mer, 24 mai 2025

Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-05-24 10:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30 13:00:00

2025-05-24

En plus d’investir les rues de la ville pendant le festival URB’ART, les artistes de la troisième édition du festival d’art urbain d’Argelès sont présentés du 24 mai au 30 aout 2025 dans la Galerie Marianne… Venez découvrir 36 portraits d’artistes …

Argelès-sur-Mer 66700 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 95 50 60

English :

In addition to taking over the streets of the town during the URB’ART festival, the artists of the third edition of the Argelès urban art festival are presented from May 24 to August 30 2025 in the Galerie Marianne… Come and discover 36 artists’ portraits …

German :

Neben der Besetzung der Straßen der Stadt während des URB’ART-Festivals werden die Künstler der dritten Ausgabe des Festivals für urbane Kunst in Argelès vom 24. Mai bis zum 30. August 2025 in der Galerie Marianne präsentiert … Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie 36 Künstlerporträts …

Italiano :

Oltre ad occupare le strade della città durante il festival URB’ART, gli artisti che partecipano alla terza edizione del festival di arte urbana di Argelès sono in mostra dal 24 maggio al 30 agosto 2025 presso la Galerie Marianne… Venite a scoprire 36 ritratti di artisti …

Espanol :

Además de tomar las calles de la ciudad durante el festival URB’ART, los artistas participantes en la tercera edición del festival de arte urbano de Argelès se exponen del 24 de mayo al 30 de agosto de 2025 en la Galerie Marianne… Venga a descubrir 36 retratos de artistas …

