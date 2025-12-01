L’EXTRAORDINAIRE DÎNER SHOW COOK DE NOËL Malviès

L’EXTRAORDINAIRE DÎNER SHOW COOK DE NOËL

Le Château Guilhem s’anime pour une soirée intime mêlant gastronomie, vins et ambiance de fête. Un moment chaleureux à partager en duo ou entre amis !

La soirée débute par un visite de la cave commentée par le vigneron propriétaire qui vous racontera l’histoire de la famille Guilhem.

Dégustation d’une coupe de crémant autour du sapin de Noël. Un cadeau est prévu et sera remis à chacun des participants.

Le tout sera suivi du grand diner show cook ou vous pourrez en direct vivre et déguster le menu gourmand du chef Paul Guilhem. Le tout accompagné d’un accord met et vins de millésimes d’exceptions et des explications de Bertrand Gourdou.

Attention, places limitées.

English :

Château Guilhem comes alive for an intimate evening of food, wine and festive atmosphere. A warm moment to share with friends and family!

The evening begins with a guided tour of the cellar by the winemaker-owner, who will tell you the story of the Guilhem family.

Enjoy a glass of crémant around the Christmas tree. A gift will be given to each participant.

This will be followed by the grand diner show cook where you can experience and taste chef Paul Guilhem’s gourmet menu live. All accompanied by a wine pairing of exceptional vintages and explanations from Bertrand Gourdou.

Please note, places are limited.

