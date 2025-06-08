L’Hos’Pink’Talière – L’Hospitalet-du-Larzac, 8 juin 2025 07:00, L'Hospitalet-du-Larzac.

Soirée au profit de la lutte contre le Cancer

Animée pr DJ Yannick

A partir de 19h30, à la salle des fêtes 5 .

L’Hospitalet-du-Larzac 12230 Aveyron Occitanie comitehospitaletdularzac@outlook.fr

English :

Evening in aid of the fight against cancer

German :

Abendveranstaltung zugunsten der Krebsbekämpfung

Italiano :

Serata a favore della lotta contro il cancro

Espanol :

Velada a favor de la lucha contra el cáncer

