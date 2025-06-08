L’Hos’Pink’Talière – L’Hospitalet-du-Larzac, 8 juin 2025 07:00, L'Hospitalet-du-Larzac.
Aveyron
L'Hospitalet-du-Larzac
Début : Dimanche 2025-06-08
fin : 2025-06-08
Date(s) :
2025-06-08
Soirée au profit de la lutte contre le Cancer
Animée pr DJ Yannick
A partir de 19h30, à la salle des fêtes
L’Hospitalet-du-Larzac 12230 Aveyron Occitanie comitehospitaletdularzac@outlook.fr
English :
Evening in aid of the fight against cancer
German :
Abendveranstaltung zugunsten der Krebsbekämpfung
Italiano :
Serata a favore della lotta contro il cancro
Espanol :
Velada a favor de la lucha contra el cáncer
