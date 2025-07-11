Libourne gourmet tour Libourne
Libourne gourmet tour Libourne vendredi 11 juillet 2025.
Libourne gourmet tour
40 Place Abel Surchamp Libourne Gironde
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-11 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-11 2025-07-18 2025-07-25 2025-07-29
Immerse yourself in a 7th century old market where you’ll taste seasonal produce from vendors in the square and the Halle éphèmere. Come and you will see that there is many to discover and to taste in Libourne bastide. .
40 Place Abel Surchamp Libourne 33500 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 51 15 04 bienvenue@tourisme-libournais.com
English : Libourne gourmet tour
German : Libourne gourmet tour
Italiano :
Espanol : Libourne gourmet tour
L’événement Libourne gourmet tour Libourne a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par OTI du Libournais