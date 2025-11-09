LIEDERMORGEN LES GRANDS CRUS CLASSIQUES Saint-Chinian
Saint-Chinian Hérault
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-09
fin : 2025-11-09
2025-11-09
Alice Zimmermann (violon) et Ulrike Van Cotthem (soprano) interprètent Schumann, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn…. Christopher Hainsworth accompagnera à l’instrument historique, le pianoforte.
Une collation conviviale est servie à l’issue du concert (7€). .
Saint-Chinian 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 85 29
English :
Alice Zimmermann (violin) and Ulrike Van Cotthem (soprano) perform Schumann, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn…. Christopher Hainsworth accompanies on the historic fortepiano.
German :
Alice Zimmermann (Violine) und Ulrike Van Cotthem (Sopran) spielen Schumann, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn….. Christopher Hainsworth wird auf dem historischen Instrument, dem Hammerklavier, begleiten.
Italiano :
Alice Zimmermann (violino) e Ulrike Van Cotthem (soprano) eseguono Schumann, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn…. Christopher Hainsworth li accompagnerà sullo storico fortepiano.
Espanol :
Alice Zimmermann (violín) y Ulrike Van Cotthem (soprano) interpretan Schumann, Schubert, Brahms, Mendelssohn…. Christopher Hainsworth les acompañará en el histórico fortepiano.
