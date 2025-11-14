Lieu d’accueil enfant parent

Tiers Lieu d’Azun AUCUN Aucun Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 09:30:00

fin : 2025-11-14 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Ce lieu, dédié aux enfants de 0 à 6 ans accompagnés d’un adulte référent (papa, maman, grand-parent), permet de passer un temps privilégié avec son enfant autour du jeu et de petits ateliers tout en rencontrant et en échangeant avec d’autres familles. C’est un espace chaleureux et convivial, avec un aménagement réfléchi et adapté à tous où deux accueillantes proposent un accueil bienveillant et soutenant. Ce lieu se veut libre, gratuit et anonyme.

.

Tiers Lieu d’Azun AUCUN Aucun 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 9 61 62 63 36 info@tierslieudazun.org

English :

Dedicated to children aged 0 to 6, accompanied by an adult (father, mother, grandparent), the centre offers a special time for children to play and take part in small workshops, while meeting and exchanging ideas with other families. It’s a warm and friendly space, with a thoughtful layout adapted to all, where two carers offer a caring and supportive welcome. It is free, open and anonymous.

German :

Dieser Ort ist für Kinder von 0 bis 6 Jahren in Begleitung einer Bezugsperson (Vater, Mutter, Großeltern) gedacht und bietet die Möglichkeit, eine besondere Zeit mit dem Kind beim Spielen und in kleinen Workshops zu verbringen und gleichzeitig andere Familien zu treffen und sich mit ihnen auszutauschen. Es handelt sich um einen warmen und gemütlichen Raum mit einer durchdachten und für alle geeigneten Einrichtung, in dem zwei Betreuerinnen einen wohlwollenden und unterstützenden Empfang anbieten. Dieser Ort ist frei, kostenlos und anonym.

Italiano :

Questo spazio, dedicato ai bambini da 0 a 6 anni accompagnati da un adulto (papà, mamma, nonno), offre la possibilità di trascorrere del tempo speciale con il proprio bambino, giocando e partecipando a piccoli laboratori, incontrando e parlando con altre famiglie. È uno spazio caldo e accogliente, con una disposizione pensata per essere adatta a tutti, dove due assistenti offrono un’accoglienza premurosa e solidale. Il centro è gratuito, aperto e anonimo.

Espanol :

Este lugar, dedicado a los niños de 0 a 6 años acompañados de un adulto (papá, mamá, abuelo), le brinda la oportunidad de pasar un rato especial con su hijo, jugando y participando en pequeños talleres, al tiempo que conoce y habla con otras familias. Es un espacio cálido y acogedor, con una distribución pensada para todos los públicos, en el que dos cuidadores ofrecen una acogida afectuosa y solidaria. El centro es gratuito, abierto y anónimo.

L’événement Lieu d’accueil enfant parent Aucun a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65