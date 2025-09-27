LIGN’EN ARTS Lignan-sur-Orb

Début : 2025-09-27

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

Lign’en Art transforme le village en galerie à ciel ouvert ! Ateliers créatifs, stands gourmands, musique, poésie et expo photo vous attendent pour un après-midi artistique et convivial. Entrée libre.

Découvrez Lign’en Art, une après-midi créative ouverte à tous ! Initiez-vous à la calligraphie, poterie, aquarelle, bijoux et plus encore. Profitez de stands solidaires, d’une ambiance musicale et poétique, et rencontrez le photographe Vincent Merand avant son récital et le vernissage de son exposition. Un moment artistique et convivial à ne pas manquer ! Entrée libre. .

Lignan-sur-Orb 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 11 84 90

Lign?en Art transforms the village into an open-air gallery! Creative workshops, food stalls, music, poetry and a photo exhibition await you for an artistic and convivial afternoon. Free admission.

Lign?en Art verwandelt das Dorf in eine Galerie unter freiem Himmel! Kreative Workshops, Gourmetstände, Musik, Poesie und eine Fotoausstellung erwarten Sie zu einem künstlerischen und geselligen Nachmittag. Eintritt frei.

Lign?en Art trasforma il villaggio in una galleria a cielo aperto! Laboratori creativi, stand gastronomici, musica, poesia e una mostra fotografica vi aspettano per un pomeriggio artistico e conviviale. Ingresso libero.

Lign?en Art transforma el pueblo en una galería al aire libre Talleres creativos, puestos de comida, música, poesía y una exposición fotográfica le esperan para una tarde artística y distendida. Entrada gratuita.

