LIGN’EN SCENES CONCERT « LES AUTRES »

Lignan-sur-Orb Hérault

Début : 2025-09-30

fin : 2025-09-30

2025-09-30

LES AUTRES, trio de chanson française, mêle voix, piano à quatre mains et percussions corporelles. Textes sensibles, humour et mise en scène créent des univers uniques et vivants. Entrée libre et réservation en médiathèque.

LES AUTRES est un trio de chanson française où voix, piano à quatre mains et percussions corporelles se rencontrent. Emmanuel Demonsant écrit des textes sensibles et drôles, portés par les arrangements inventifs de Vincent Pouderoux et Charles Pommel. Formés au théâtre, les trois musiciens proposent des concerts à la fois musicaux et visuels, chaque chanson devenant un petit monde à part. Entrée libre et réservation en médiathèque. .

Lignan-sur-Orb 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 86 38

English :

LES AUTRES, a French chanson trio, combines vocals, four-handed piano and body percussion. Sensitive lyrics, humor and stage direction create unique, lively worlds. Free admission and reservations in the media library.

German :

LES AUTRES, ein Trio für französische Chansons, vereint Stimmen, vierhändiges Klavier und Bodypercussion. Einfühlsame Texte, Humor und Inszenierung schaffen einzigartige und lebendige Welten. Freier Eintritt und Reservierung in der Mediathek.

Italiano :

LES AUTRES, un trio di chanson francese, combina voce, pianoforte a quattro mani e body percussion. Testi sensibili, umorismo e regia scenica creano un universo unico e vivace. Ingresso libero e prenotazione in mediateca.

Espanol :

LES AUTRES, trío francés de chanson, combina voz, piano a cuatro manos y percusión corporal. Letras sensibles, humor y dirección escénica crean un universo único y lleno de vida. Entrada gratuita y reserva en la mediateca.

