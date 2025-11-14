L’ÎLE AUX PÈRES CENTRE CULTUREL BONNEFOY Toulouse

L’ÎLE AUX PÈRES

CENTRE CULTUREL BONNEFOY 4 Rue du Faubourg Bonnefoy Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 9 – 9 – 25 EUR

Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-15 22:30:00

2025-11-14

Trois artistes — un comédien, un circassien et un danseur — partagent un voyage intérieur à la recherche d’une île mystérieuse. Sur cette île, ils espèrent retrouver les pères, souvent absents ou disparus.

Pour y parvenir, ils se lancent des défis, se remémorent leurs héros d’enfance, et explorent ce que signifie pour eux devenir père.

L’île aux pères nous invite à entrer dans l’intimité de ces hommes, passés et présents, qui questionnent leur propre héritage, leurs blessures, et leur manière d’aimer. 9 .

CENTRE CULTUREL BONNEFOY 4 Rue du Faubourg Bonnefoy Toulouse 31500 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 67 73 83 60 accueil.bonnefoy@mairie-toulouse.fr

English :

Three artists an actor, a circus performer and a dancer share an inner journey in search of a mysterious island. On this island, they hope to find their fathers, who are often absent or missing.

German :

Drei Künstler ein Schauspieler, ein Zirkusartist und ein Tänzer teilen sich eine innere Reise auf der Suche nach einer geheimnisvollen Insel. Auf dieser Insel hoffen sie, die Väter zu finden, die oft abwesend oder verschwunden sind.

Italiano :

Tre artisti un attore, un artista di circo e una ballerina condividono un viaggio interiore alla ricerca di un’isola misteriosa. Su quest’isola sperano di ritrovare i loro padri, spesso assenti o scomparsi.

Espanol :

Tres artistas -un actor, un artista de circo y una bailarina- comparten un viaje interior en busca de una isla misteriosa. En esta isla, esperan encontrar a sus padres, a menudo ausentes o desaparecidos.

