Lilly Wood and the Prick La BAM Metz

Lilly Wood and the Prick

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz Moselle

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Depuis ses débuts en 2006, Lilly Wood & The Prick s’est imposé comme un nom phare de la scène pop française. Révélé au grand public avec Prayer in C (certifié diamant, plus de 1 milliard de streams cumulés), le duo a tourné dans le monde entier, cumulant des centaines de concerts, de scènes australiennes aux festivals européens.

Swear , le nouveau single de Lilly Wood & The Prick, est annonciateur d’un prochain album, produit par Myd. Swear est un hymne à l’amitié, directe et sans fard.Porté par une guitare rugueuse et un riff qui accroche dès la première mesure, le morceau retrouve cette énergie brute qui avait marqué les débuts du groupe. Le son est franc, taillé pour être joué fort, et l’amitié comme étendard. Un titre brut, sans filtre, qui renoue avec l’énergie des origines.Adultes

La BAM Boulevard d’Alsace Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Since their debut in 2006, Lilly Wood & The Prick have established themselves as a leading name on the French pop scene. Revealed to the public with Prayer in C (certified diamond, over 1 billion streams), the duo has toured the world, playing hundreds of concerts, from Australian stages to European festivals.

Swear , the new single from Lilly Wood & The Prick, heralds a forthcoming album, produced by Myd. Swear is a straightforward, unvarnished hymn to friendship, driven by a rough guitar and a riff that catches from the first bar, the track recaptures the raw energy that marked the band’s debut. The sound is straightforward, made to be played loud, and friendship is the banner. A raw, unfiltered track that recaptures the energy of the band’s origins.

