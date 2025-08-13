LILY ET LILY Palais des Congrès Perpignan
LILY ET LILY Palais des Congrès Perpignan lundi 26 janvier 2026.
LILY ET LILY
Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Palais des Congrès Hollywood, années 30, entre glamour et scandales
.
Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 07 48
English :
Palais des Congrès Hollywood, the 30s, between glamour and scandal
German :
Palais des Congrès Hollywood, 30er Jahre, zwischen Glamour und Skandalen
Italiano :
Palais des Congrès Hollywood, gli anni ’30, il glamour e lo scandalo
Espanol :
Palais des Congrès Hollywood, años 30, glamour y escándalo
