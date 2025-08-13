LILY ET LILY Palais des Congrès Perpignan

LILY ET LILY Palais des Congrès Perpignan lundi 26 janvier 2026.

LILY ET LILY

Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 45 – 45 – 58

Début : 2026-01-26 20:29:00

fin : 2026-01-26

2026-01-26

Palais des Congrès Hollywood, années 30, entre glamour et scandales

Palais des Congrès Auditorium Charles Trénet Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 07 48

English :

Palais des Congrès Hollywood, the 30s, between glamour and scandal

German :

Palais des Congrès Hollywood, 30er Jahre, zwischen Glamour und Skandalen

Italiano :

Palais des Congrès Hollywood, gli anni ’30, il glamour e lo scandalo

Espanol :

Palais des Congrès Hollywood, años 30, glamour y escándalo

L’événement LILY ET LILY Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-13 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME