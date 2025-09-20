L’instant Ferrat Salle Latreille Tulle
L’instant FERRAT organisé par le Secours Populaire Un piano voix autour des chansons de Jean Ferrat interprètes par Joël Carpier et Pierre Meige. Participation libre au profit de nos actions de solidarité sur le département. .
Salle Latreille Impasse Latreille Tulle 19000 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 20 37 38 contact@spf19.org
