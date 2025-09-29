L’intestin source de bien être Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland Vichy

Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy Allier

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Début : Lundi 2025-09-29 17:30:00

fin : 2025-09-29 19:00:00

2025-09-29

Conférence proposée par Franck Petit, Naturopathe Iridologue Aromathérapie Docteur en Biochimie DEA Nutrition et Science des aliments

Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 64 00 contact@uivichy.org

English :

Lecture by Franck Petit, Naturopath Iridologist Aromatherapist Doctor of Biochemistry ? DEA in Nutrition and Food Science

German :

Vortrag von Franck Petit, Naturopath Iridologe Aromatherapie Doktor der Biochemie ? DEA Nutrition and Food Science (Ernährung und Lebensmittelwissenschaft)

Italiano :

Conferenza di Franck Petit, Naturopata Iridologo Aromaterapeuta Dottore in Biochimica ? Dottore in Scienze della Nutrizione e dell’Alimentazione

Espanol :

Conferencia de Franck Petit, Naturópata Iridólogo Aromaterapeuta Doctor en Bioquímica ? DEA en Nutrición y Ciencia de los Alimentos

