LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Clermont-l’Hérault
LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS Clermont-l’Hérault jeudi 16 octobre 2025.
LIRE C’EST BON POUR LES BÉBÉS
14 Rue Louis Blanc Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-16
fin : 2025-10-16
Date(s) :
2025-10-16 2025-11-20 2025-12-18
Un temps de lecture avec comptines et jeux de doigts auprès des tout-petits.
Pour les enfants de 0 à 3 ans.
Sur inscription Gratuit
14 Rue Louis Blanc Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 42 53 bibliotheque.municipale@ville-clermont-herault.fr
English :
A time of reading with rhymes and fingerplays for toddlers.
For children aged 0 to 3.
Registration required Free
German :
Eine Lesezeit mit Reimen und Fingerspielen bei den Allerkleinsten.
Für Kinder von 0 bis 3 Jahren.
Nach Anmeldung Kostenlos
Italiano :
Un momento di lettura con filastrocche e giochi di dita per i più piccoli.
Per bambini da 0 a 3 anni.
Iscrizione obbligatoria Gratuito
Espanol :
Un momento de lectura con canciones infantiles y juegos de dedos para los más pequeños.
Para niños de 0 a 3 años.
Inscripción obligatoria Gratuito
