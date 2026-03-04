Literary panel with authors of “French All Around Us Volume 2” (Alliance française du Maine), Good Medicine, Portland

Literary panel with authors of “French All Around Us Volume 2” (Alliance française du Maine) Samedi 14 mars, 14h30 Good Medicine Comté de Cumberland

Join us as the authors discuss key themes from the book, reflect on the importance of francophone expression in Maine and beyond, and explore how this work contributes to broader conversations about linguistic diversity, cultural preservation, and the future of the francophonie in the United States.

Good Medicine 231 York St, Portland, ME 04102 Portland 04102 Comté de Cumberland Maine

Rejoignez notre panel de littérature francophone !