LOCAL OUVERT Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT Allenc mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-15 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-15 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-15

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 15 octobre de 16h à 18h30 avec les petits débrouillards. Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, partage, discussions et goûter !

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to join them on Wednesday October 15 from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, sharing, discussions and a snack!

German :

Das Foyer rural von Allenc lädt Sie am Mittwoch, den 15. Oktober von 16:00 bis 18:30 Uhr zu einem Treffen mit den petits débrouillards ein. Spiele, Tischfußball, Tischtennis, Austausch, Diskussionen und ein Imbiss!

Italiano :

Il Foyer rural d’Allenc vi invita a unirvi a loro mercoledì 15 ottobre dalle 16.00 alle 18.30. Giochi, calcio balilla, ping pong, condivisione, discussioni e merenda!

Espanol :

El Foyer rural d’Allenc le invita a unirse a ellos el miércoles 15 de octubre de 16.00 a 18.30 h. Juegos, futbolín, ping-pong, convivencia, debates y merienda

