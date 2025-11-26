LOCAL OUVERT Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 26 novembre de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, partage, discussions et goûter !

Ouvert à tous et toutes, dès la naissance.

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday, November 26th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, sharing, discussions and a snack!

Open to all, from birth.

German :

Das Foyer rural von Allenc lädt Sie am Mittwoch, den 26. November von 16 bis 18.30 Uhr zu einem Treffen ein. Spiele, Tischfußball, Tischtennis, Austausch, Gespräche und ein Imbiss!

Offen für alle ab der Geburt.

Italiano :

Il Foyer rural d’Allenc vi invita a un incontro mercoledì 26 novembre dalle 16.00 alle 18.30. Giochi, calcio balilla, ping pong, condivisione, discussioni e merenda!

Aperto a tutti, dalla nascita.

Espanol :

El Foyer rural d’Allenc le invita a una tertulia el miércoles 26 de noviembre de 16.00 a 18.30 h. Juegos, futbolín, ping pong, convivencia, debates y merienda

Abierto a todos, desde el nacimiento.

