LOCAL OUVERT, Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT, Allenc samedi 3 janvier 2026.
LOCAL OUVERT
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-03
fin : 2026-01-03
Date(s) :
2026-01-03
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 3 janvier de 14h à 17h30 .
Ouvert à tous et toutes, dès la naissance. Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, partage, discussions et goûter !
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
English :
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to join us on Saturday January 3 from 2pm to 5:30pm.
Open to all, from birth. Games, table soccer, ping pong, sharing, discussions and a snack!
L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2025-12-22 par 48-OT Mont Lozere