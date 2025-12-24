LOCAL OUVERT, Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 3 janvier de 14h à 17h30 .

Ouvert à tous et toutes, dès la naissance. Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, partage, discussions et goûter !

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

English :

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to join us on Saturday January 3 from 2pm to 5:30pm.

Open to all, from birth. Games, table soccer, ping pong, sharing, discussions and a snack!

