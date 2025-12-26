LOCAL OUVERT, Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT, Allenc mercredi 14 janvier 2026.
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Début : 2026-01-14
fin : 2026-01-14
2026-01-14
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 14 janvier de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, partage, discussions et goûter !
Ouvert à tous et toutes, dès la naissance.
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
English :
The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday, January 14th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, sharing, discussions and a snack!
Open to all, from birth.
