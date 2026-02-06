LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07

fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 7 février de 14h à 17h30 .

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé !

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 7 février de 14h à 17h30 .

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Saturday February 7 from 2pm to 5:30pm.

Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack!

L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par 48-OT Mont Lozere