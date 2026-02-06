LOCAL OUVERT Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT Allenc mercredi 11 mars 2026.
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Début : 2026-03-11
fin : 2026-03-11
2026-03-11
Le Foyer rural d'Allenc vous donne rendez-vous mercredi 11 février de 16h à 18h30 . Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé!
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
English :
The Foyer rural d'Allenc invites you to a meeting on Wednesday February 11th from 4pm to 6.30pm. Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack!
