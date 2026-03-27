LOCAL OUVERT Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT Allenc samedi 4 avril 2026.
LOCAL OUVERT
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 7 février de 14h à 17h30 .
Diagnostic & réparation à 14h, animé par Mc David
Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé !
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous samedi 7 février de 14h à 17h30 .
Diagnostic & réparation à 14h, animé par Mc David
Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a meeting on Saturday, February 7 from 2 to 5:30 pm.
Diagnosis & repair at 2pm, led by Mc David
Games, table soccer, ping pong, discussions and a shared snack!
L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 48-OT Mont Lozere