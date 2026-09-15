LOCAL OUVERT Allenc
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Allenc
Informations pratiques
Allenc
LOCAL OUVERT
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 16:00:00
fin : 2026-12-16 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30 2026-10-07 2026-10-14 2026-10-21 2026-10-28 2026-11-04 2026-11-11 2026-11-18 2026-11-25 2026-12-02 2026-12-09 2026-12-16 2026-12-23 2026-12-30 2027-01-06 2027-01-13 2027-01-20 2027-01-27
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous tous les mercredis de 16h à 18h et chaque dernier mercredi du mois rendez-vous à 12h pour un repas (Tarif 5€) .
Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé !
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous tous les mercredis de 16h à 18h et chaque dernier mercredi du mois rendez-vous à 12h pour un repas (Tarif 5€) .
Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Allenc Rural Community Center welcomes you every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on the last Wednesday of every month at 12:00 p.m. for a meal (Price: 5?).
Games, foosball, ping pong, conversation, and a shared snack!
L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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