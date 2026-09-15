Informations pratiques

Allenc

LOCAL OUVERT

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16 16:00:00

fin : 2026-12-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30 2026-10-07 2026-10-14 2026-10-21 2026-10-28 2026-11-04 2026-11-11 2026-11-18 2026-11-25 2026-12-02 2026-12-09 2026-12-16 2026-12-23 2026-12-30 2027-01-06 2027-01-13 2027-01-20 2027-01-27

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous tous les mercredis de 16h à 18h et chaque dernier mercredi du mois rendez-vous à 12h pour un repas (Tarif 5€) .

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé !

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous tous les mercredis de 16h à 18h et chaque dernier mercredi du mois rendez-vous à 12h pour un repas (Tarif 5€) .

Jeux, babyfoot, ping pong, discussions et goûter partagé ! .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Allenc Rural Community Center welcomes you every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on the last Wednesday of every month at 12:00 p.m. for a meal (Price: 5?).

Games, foosball, ping pong, conversation, and a shared snack!

L’événement LOCAL OUVERT Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere