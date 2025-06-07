L’Odyssée Sarregueminoise, rallye pédestre – Rémelfing, 7 juin 2025 14:00, Rémelfing.

Moselle

L’Odyssée Sarregueminoise, rallye pédestre Rémelfing Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 18:00:00

2025-06-07

ICS (Initiative Citoyenne Sarregueminoise) vous invite à participer à son Odyssée Sarregueminoise.

Ce grand rallye pédestre à travers notre belle ville allie culture, histoire et jeu.

Les participants enchaîneront 3 parcours dont 2 au sein du coeur de la ville. des intrus se cacheront dans les vitrines des commerçants participant à la manifestation et ne devront pas échapper à la vigilance des participants.

Le 3ème ne vous prendra que peu de temps mais vous enchantera tout autant que les 2 premiers.

Entre chaque parcours un petit intermède ludique testera l’adresse et/ou l’agilité des participants.

On vous attend nombreux pour vous amuser avec nous.

Les équipes seront composées de 5 personnes maximum.

Les frais d’inscriptions sont de 5€ par équipe.

Renseignements et inscriptions auprès de l’association.Tout public

Rémelfing 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 83 60 57 86 ics.confluences57@gmail.com

English :

ICS (Initiative Citoyenne Sarregueminoise) invites you to take part in its Odyssée Sarregueminoise.

This great walking rally through our beautiful city combines culture, history and fun.

Participants will follow 3 routes, 2 of which will take them through the heart of the town. Intruders will be hiding in the shop windows of participating retailers, and must not escape the vigilance of participants.

The 3rd will take you only a short time, but will be just as enchanting as the first 2.

Between each course, a short interlude will test participants’ skill and/or agility.

We look forward to seeing many of you there to join in the fun.

Teams will be made up of a maximum of 5 people.

Registration fees are 5? per team.

Information and registration with the association.

German :

ICS (Initiative Citoyenne Sarregueminoise) lädt Sie ein, an ihrer Odyssée Sarregueminoise teilzunehmen.

Diese große Fußgängerrallye durch unsere schöne Stadt verbindet Kultur, Geschichte und Spiel.

Die Teilnehmer werden drei Strecken absolvieren, von denen zwei durch das Herz der Stadt führen. In den Schaufenstern der teilnehmenden Händler werden sich Eindringlinge verstecken, die der Wachsamkeit der Teilnehmer nicht entgehen dürfen.

Die dritte Route wird nur wenig Zeit in Anspruch nehmen, Sie aber genauso begeistern wie die ersten beiden.

Zwischen jedem Parcours gibt es ein kleines spielerisches Intermezzo, in dem die Geschicklichkeit und/oder Beweglichkeit der Teilnehmer getestet wird.

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich, um mit uns Spaß zu haben.

Die Teams werden aus maximal 5 Personen bestehen.

Die Anmeldegebühr beträgt 5? pro Team.

Weitere Informationen und Anmeldungen bei der Organisation.

Italiano :

L’ICS (Initiative Citoyenne Sarregueminoise) vi invita a partecipare alla sua Odyssée Sarregueminoise.

Questa grande manifestazione a piedi attraverso la nostra bella città unisce cultura, storia e divertimento.

I partecipanti seguiranno 3 percorsi, 2 dei quali li condurranno nel cuore della città. Gli intrusi si nasconderanno nelle vetrine dei negozi partecipanti e non potranno sfuggire alla vigilanza dei partecipanti.

Il terzo percorso richiederà poco tempo per essere completato, ma sarà altrettanto incantevole dei primi due.

Tra un percorso e l’altro, un breve intermezzo metterà alla prova l’abilità e/o l’agilità dei partecipanti.

Vi aspettiamo per divertirvi con noi.

Le squadre saranno composte da un massimo di 5 persone.

La quota di iscrizione è di 5? per squadra.

Informazioni e iscrizioni presso l’associazione.

Espanol :

ICS (Initiative Citoyenne Sarregueminoise) le invita a participar en su Odyssée Sarregueminoise.

Este gran rally a pie por nuestra hermosa ciudad combina cultura, historia y diversión.

Los participantes seguirán 3 rutas, 2 de las cuales les llevarán por el corazón de la ciudad. Los intrusos se esconderán en los escaparates de los comercios participantes y no podrán escapar a la vigilancia de los participantes.

La 3ª ruta les llevará poco tiempo completarla, pero será igual de encantadora que las 2 primeras.

Entre cada recorrido, un breve interludio pondrá a prueba la habilidad y/o agilidad de los participantes.

Esperamos verle allí para que se divierta con nosotros.

Los equipos estarán formados por un máximo de 5 personas.

La cuota de inscripción es de 5? por equipo.

Información e inscripciones en la asociación.

L’événement L’Odyssée Sarregueminoise, rallye pédestre Rémelfing a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES