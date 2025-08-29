L’officine du Gueux Liverdun
L’officine du Gueux
Avenue Eugène Lerembourg Liverdun Meurthe-et-Moselle
Concert Gratuit
L’officine du gueux
29 aout à 20h
Aire de jeux Lerebourg
Folk Rock
Restauration ( foodtruck « Ilsalernitano » )
Buvette ( OMA )Tout public
Avenue Eugène Lerembourg Liverdun 54460 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 24 46 76
English :
Free concert
L’officine du gueux
august 29th at 8pm
Lerebourg playground
Folk Rock
Catering ( foodtruck « Ilsalernitano » )
Refreshment ( OMA )
German :
Kostenloses Konzert
Die Apotheke des Gauklers
29. August um 20 Uhr
Spielplatz Lerebourg
Folk Rock
Verpflegung ( foodtruck « Ilsalernitano » )
Getränkestand ( OMA )
Italiano :
Concerto gratuito
L’officina del gueux
29 agosto alle 20.00
Parco giochi di Lerebourg
Folk Rock
Catering (foodtruck « Ilsalernitano »)
Rinfresco ( OMA )
Espanol :
Concierto gratuito
L’officine du gueux
29 de agosto a las 20h
Parque infantil de Lerebourg
Folk Rock
Catering ( foodtruck « Ilsalernitano » )
Refresco ( OMA )
