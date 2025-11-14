Lofofora + Cutting Corners Z.A. L’Écu Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin
Lofofora + Cutting Corners Z.A. L’Écu Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin vendredi 14 novembre 2025.
Lofofora + Cutting Corners
Z.A. L’Écu Echo System Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin Haute-Saône
Tarif : 24 – 24 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-14
Date(s) :
2025-11-14
Lofofora revient à Echo System le 14 novembre avec son nouvel album Cœur de Cible. Figure du métal alternatif français, le groupe mêle énergie brute et textes engagés depuis plus de 30 ans. En première partie, le duo rock garage Cutting Corners viendra ouvrir la soirée avec son album Trampoline Park. Une date intergénérationnelle entre scène culte et relève électrique. .
Z.A. L’Écu Echo System Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin 70360 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 75 80 29 billetterie@echosystem70.fr
English : Lofofora + Cutting Corners
German : Lofofora + Cutting Corners
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Lofofora + Cutting Corners Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DES COMBES A LA SAÔNE