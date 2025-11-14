Lofofora + Cutting Corners Z.A. L’Écu Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin

Lofofora + Cutting Corners

Z.A. L'Écu Echo System Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin Haute-Saône

Tarif : 24 EUR

Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00

2025-11-14

Lofofora revient à Echo System le 14 novembre avec son nouvel album Cœur de Cible. Figure du métal alternatif français, le groupe mêle énergie brute et textes engagés depuis plus de 30 ans. En première partie, le duo rock garage Cutting Corners viendra ouvrir la soirée avec son album Trampoline Park. Une date intergénérationnelle entre scène culte et relève électrique. .

Z.A. L’Écu Echo System Scey-sur-Saône-et-Saint-Albin 70360 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 75 80 29 billetterie@echosystem70.fr

