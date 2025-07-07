l’Oiseau mystère Saint-Julien-Chapteuil

L’Herm Saint-Julien-Chapteuil Haute-Loire

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-07-07

fin : 2025-08-22

Date(s) :

2025-07-07

À poney, tenu en main par un accompagnant, petits et grands détectives mènent l’enquête sur les traces de l’oiseau mystère.

L’Herm Saint-Julien-Chapteuil 43260 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 28 50 37 41 ferme-equestre-lherm@outlook.fr

English :

On a pony, held in the hand by a companion, young and old detectives alike follow the trail of the mystery bird.

German :

Auf einem Pony, das von einer Begleitperson an der Hand gehalten wird, führen kleine und große Detektive die Ermittlungen auf den Spuren des geheimnisvollen Vogels.

Italiano :

Su un pony, tenuti per mano da un compagno, piccoli e grandi detective indagano sulle tracce dell’uccello misterioso.

Espanol :

Montados en un poni, cogidos de la mano por un compañero, jóvenes y mayores detectives investigan tras la pista del pájaro misterioso.

